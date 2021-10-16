The New York Knicks signed guard Brandon Knight to a contract on Saturday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Knight, who last played in the NBA with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons during the 2019-20 season.

Knight, 29, averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 446 career games (349 starts) with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Cavaliers and Pistons.

Knight was selected by Detroit with the eighth overall pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.