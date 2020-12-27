New York Knicks rookie forward Obi Toppin will be out the next 7-10 days as he deals with a strained right calf, the team announced.
Toppin, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, debuted on Wednesday night and finished with nine points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
He was held out of Saturday's 109-89 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers after an MRI confirmed the injury.
Toppin, 22, is a Brooklyn native who played a season at Mt. Zion Preparatory School in Maryland after receiving no NCAA Division I offers. He then redshirted the 2017-18 season at Dayton because he did not qualify academically.
Last season, he was college basketball's National Player of the Year for a Flyers team that emerged as a legitimate national title contender before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament.
Toppin averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in his final college season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.