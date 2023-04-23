New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series versus the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right shoulder injury.
Josh Hart will be inserted into the starting lineup in place of Grimes, who was injured in New York's 99-79 victory over Cleveland on Friday.
Grimes, 22, has averaged 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in the three games of the series. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 71 regular-season games (66 starts).
New York holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven set.
Hart, 28, has contributed 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in the three games of the series.
