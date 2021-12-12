New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett will miss Sunday's matinee against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Barrett, 21, has started 25 of New York's 26 games this season and is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Drafted No. 3 overall out of Duke in 2019, Barrett has averaged 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 153 career games (152 starts).

Knicks forward Obi Toppin entered the protocols on Saturday.

--Field Level Media

