New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox entered COVID-19 protocols and will miss Thursday night's game in Houston.

The 22-year-old reserve joins teammates Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Knicks have lost four straight heading into the meeting with the Rockets.

Knox, 22, is averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 8.9 minutes in eight appearances off the bench this season.

A lottery pick (ninth overall) in 2018, Knox has career averages of 8.3 points and 3.1 boards in 190 games (61 starts).

--Field Level Media

