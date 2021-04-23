The New York Knicks announced Friday they converted guard Jared Harper's contract from a two-way deal to a 10-day contract, while Myles Powell has been signed to a two-way deal.
Harper, who played in college at Auburn, has played in seven NBA games over the past two years, averaging 0.6 points per game with the Phoenix Suns and the Knicks.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, Powell is not expected to remain with the Knicks, though the new deal is a way to provide him with some extra compensation.
The Seton Hall product, who averaged 17.5 over his four years in college, was originally signed by the Knicks in late November 2020 and was then waived in December.
He scored 17.8 points per game with Westchester in the G League this season but has not appeared in an NBA game.
--Field Level Media
