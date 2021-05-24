New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel (ankle) was a limited participant in the team's Monday practice but is expected to be available for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks, according to coach Tom Thibodeau.

Noel had six points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal, playing 24 minutes in Sunday's Game 1 loss before leaving in the fourth quarter with the injury.

"Tweaked his ankle," Thibodeau said. "We'll see where he is (Tuesday). He should be fine."

Noel started 24 of the team's final 25 games this season, seeing more time since Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured foot on March 27.

Since then, Noel has put up 5.4 points, seven rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

