Knicks center Nerlens Noel was back in action Wednesday night for New York's road game against the Denver Nuggets.
The Knicks listed Noel as questionable on their injury report due to a sprained left ankle, but he was in the starting lineup.
Noel left the Knicks' Sunday game at Houston after playing just 11 minutes when he crashed knees with Rockets center Christian Wood and injured his ankle. New York won 122-97.
Noel did not play in the Knicks' 118-104 victory over Memphis on Monday.
The 27-year-old seven-year veteran is the only player in the league averaging two blocks (2.2) and a steal (1.1) per game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.