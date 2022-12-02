KJ Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds and LSU held off UT Arlington 63-59 in a non-conference game Friday night in Baton Rouge, La.
Adam Miller added 10 points for the Tigers (7-1), who finished the game on a 15-7 run.
Marion Humphrey scored 15 points and Brandon Walker added 10 to lead the Mavericks (4-5).
LSU's Trae Hannibal broke the final tie of the game by making two free throws, Derek Fountain added a basket and Miller hit a 3-pointer that gave the Tigers a 61-54 lead with 1:04 left.
Aaron Cash made a 3-pointer to start the second-half scoring and added a dunk moments later to pull the Mavericks within 34-33.
Cam Hayes scored the next six points, and the Tigers took a 44-35 lead on a layup by Fountain.
Walker had two baskets to help UTA close within 44-41, but Fountain answered with a 3-pointer.
Cash made a 3-pointer to put the Mavericks in front for the first time, and Humphrey added a basket that completed an 11-1 run and increased the lead to 52-48.
Williams' 3-pointer ended a 4½-minute field goal drought for LSU and Hannibal added a free throw that tied the score.
Mwani Wilkinson started the scoring by making a 3-pointer and gave the Tigers a lead they would hold until midway through the second half.
Jalen Reed added another 3-pointer and Miller had a 3-pointer and a layup as LSU opened an 11-5 lead.
After Humphrey's basket, Williams had consecutive baskets to give the Tigers an eight-point lead.
Shemar Wilson made a basket for the Mavericks, but LSU rebuilt the lead to eight points.
UTA trimmed the lead to three points on a 3-pointer by Brandyn Talbot, but the Tigers extended the lead to nine after consecutive baskets by Kendal Coleman.
Kyron Gibson's 3-pointer produced the Mavericks' first field goal in more than four minutes before Coleman made a layup to give LSU a 29-22 halftime lead.
--Field Level Media
