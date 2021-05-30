The Los Angeles Kings have reached a one-year, $832,500 deal with KHL forward Vladimir Tkachyov.

Tkachyov, 25, scored a team-high 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games for SKA St. Petersburg this season, adding a goal and seven assists in 11 playoff contests.

The Kings missed the playoffs for the third straight season after finishing the 2020-21 regular season with a 21-28-7 record.

Tkachyov (named Vladimir Tkachev at the time) had previously signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2014, but the contract was disqualified by the NHL as he had not yet spent a full season playing in North America.

Tkachyov spent seven seasons in the KHL, racking up 62 goals and 123 assists over 254 career games.

--Field Level Media

