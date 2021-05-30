The Los Angeles Kings have reached a one-year, $832,500 deal with KHL forward Vladimir Tkachyov.
Tkachyov, 25, scored a team-high 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) in 45 games for SKA St. Petersburg this season, adding a goal and seven assists in 11 playoff contests.
The Kings missed the playoffs for the third straight season after finishing the 2020-21 regular season with a 21-28-7 record.
Tkachyov (named Vladimir Tkachev at the time) had previously signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2014, but the contract was disqualified by the NHL as he had not yet spent a full season playing in North America.
Tkachyov spent seven seasons in the KHL, racking up 62 goals and 123 assists over 254 career games.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.