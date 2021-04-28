The Sacramento Kings signed forward/center Chimezie Metu to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed Wednesday by general manager Monte McNair.

"Chimezie has worked hard this season and done a terrific job to earn his place on the team," McNair said. "He provides toughness and energy to the group. We are happy to watch his career develop in a Kings uniform."

Metu, 24, has averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 10.2 minutes in 28 games off the Kings' bench this season.

The 6-foot-9 Metu was drafted in the second round by San Antonio in 2018 out of Southern California. He played in 47 games in two seasons with the Spurs.

The Kings also waived forward Chris Silva, 24. He played in four games for Sacramento and totaled two points and two rebounds in nine minutes.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.