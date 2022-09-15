Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi signed a two-year contract extension worth $3.4 million on Thursday.
Durzi, 23, recorded 27 points (three goals, 24 assists), a team-leading 121 blocked shots and 19:36 of average ice time in 64 games last season, his first in the NHL.
He collected 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 13 games last season with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League prior to be recalled by the Kings.
Durzi was acquired by Los Angeles in 2019 along with forward Carl Grundstrom and a first-round pick in that year's draft in exchange for defenseman Jake Muzzin of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Durzi initially was selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
