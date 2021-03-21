The Los Angeles Kings signed defenseman Matt Roy to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Sunday.
The contract has an average annual value of $3.15 million.
The Kings selected Roy in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft, and he debuted with the club in the 2018-19 season. In 24 games this season, the 26-year-old has seven assists and a plus-2 rating.
In 119 career games, he has 31 points (six goals, 25 assists) and a plus-17 rating.
--Field Level Media
