Sacramento Kings rookie point guard Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a hyperextended left knee.
Haliburton suffered the injury in Sunday's 111-99 road win over the Dallas Mavericks.
The team said Haliburton won't need surgery after an MRI revealed no ligament damage. He's expected to make a full recovery.
Haliburton, 21, was the No. 12 overall pick out of Iowa State by the Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft.
In 58 games, Haliburton averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
The Kings (28-37) have seven games left in the regular season.
--Field Level Media
