The Sacramento Kings announced Sunday they have re-signed forward Maurice Harkless.
Terms were not disclosed, but NBC Sports Bay Area reports it is a two-year deal worth $9 million.
Harkless, 28, played in 26 games (20 starts) for the Kings after being acquired in a trade with the Miami Heat last season, averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
"Moe is a consummate professional with a unique unselfishness that makes our group better," said Kings GM Monte McNair in announcing the deal. "He provides the team with physical defensive versatility and we are fortunate to have Moe's leadership and veteran experience."
In 574 career games (347 starts), Harkless has averaged 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. He spent his first three seasons with the Orlando Magic and his next four seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. He split the 2019-20 season between the Clippers and Knicks.
Harkless also has appeared in 33 playoff games, starting all but one and averaging 9.1 points and 4.7 boards.
--Field Level Media
