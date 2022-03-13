The Los Angeles Kings placed defenseman Drew Doughty and forward Dustin Brown on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the visiting Florida Panthers.
Doughty has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury and his designation is retroactive to Monday.
Brown left the Kings' 5-0 road loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night with an upper-body injury.
In corresponding moves, Los Angeles recalled forwards Martin Frk and Gabe Vilardi and defenseman Austin Strand from the AHL's Ontario Reign.
Doughty, 32, has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season. In his 14th season with the Kings, he has 567 points (132 goals, 435 assists) in 1,014 games.
Brown, 37, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 57 games this season. In his 18th season with Los Angeles, he has 709 points (324 goals, 385 assists) in 1,289 games.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.