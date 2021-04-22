The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday that big man Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to resume basketball activities.
Bagley has been sidelined since March 15 with a broken bone (fourth metacarpal) in his left hand.
"A return to game action will be updated as appropriate," the team said in a news release.
Including Wednesday's 128-125 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Kings are 9-11 in his absence.
The third-year player averaged 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 37 games (all starts) before sustaining the injury.
Bagley, 22, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. His career averages include 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 25.5 minutes in 112 games (47 starts).
--Field Level Media
