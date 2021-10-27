Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings will miss eight weeks and fellow defenseman Sean Walker will miss the rest of the season due to knee injuries, the team announced on Wednesday.
Doughty has a large bruise on the top of his right tibia, according to general manager Rob Blake. Walker tore the ACL and MCL ligaments in his right knee and will undergo surgery, the team stated.
Doughty, 31, was injured on Oct. 22 against the Dallas Stars when he was the recipient of a knee-to-knee hit from Dallas' Jani Hakanpaa.
The team said Doughty should be able to resume skating in about six weeks.
Doughty had one goal and six assists in four games this season. The five-time All-Star has 126 goals and 417 assists in 14 seasons, all with the Kings.
Walker was injured during Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. He had two assists in six games this season.
Walker, 26, has 13 goals and 41 assists in 162 games over four seasons with the Kings.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.