The Sacramento Kings named Bobby Jackson as the new head coach of the NBA G League's Stockton Kings on Thursday.
Jackson, 48, previously worked as an assistant coach and player-development coach for Sacramento (2011-13 and 2018-21).
He played point guard for the Kings and five other teams during a 12-year NBA career from 1997-2009, making the All-Rookie Team with the Denver Nuggets in 1997-98 and earning NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors with the Kings in 2002-03.
Jackson averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 755 games (143 starts) with the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets and Houston Rockets.
Stockton opted out of the G League bubble in Florida this season and will resume play in 2021-22.
--Field Level Media
