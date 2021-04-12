Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox was fined $20,000 by the NBA on Monday for his public criticism of game officials over the weekend.
Fox was barking at the refs at the end of the Kings' loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday night and his profanity-laced criticism extended to his interviews after the game as well.
"S--- was godawful," Fox said after the game. "Mine wasn't even about me getting there and things like that. It was about the calls they were getting on the other end. If you're going to call something on one end, call it on the other end."
Fox also called one official "f---ing terrible."
The Kings were unhappy that despite a 48-42 advantage in the paint, they went to the free throw line 13 fewer times than the Jazz (35-22).
--Field Level Media
