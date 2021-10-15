Sorry, an error occurred.
The Sacramento Kings announced Friday they are exercising their third-year option on guard Tyrese Haliburton.
The move was expected and keeps Haliburton under contract through the 2022-23 season. His base salary will be $4.2 million.
Haliburton signed a four-year, $17.9 million deal with Sacramento after being the 12th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. The Kings also hold a club option for the final season.
Haliburton, 21, averaged 13.0 points with 5.3 assists and shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range last season to make the All-Rookie team in his first campaign out of Iowa State.
The rookie started 20 games out of 58, shooting 47.2 percent from the field and added 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
--Field Level Media
