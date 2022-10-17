Phillip Danault scored two goals, including the game-winner at 1:12 of overtime, to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 5-4 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.
Danault tried to feed a pass on a two-on-one to Trevor Moore, but the puck hit Detroit's Filip Hronek and deflected past goalie Ville Husso.
Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and an assist for the Kings, who earned their second win in a row. Gabriel Vilardi also scored, Kevin Fiala had two assists and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for the win.
David Perron produced two goals and an assist for Detroit, which got a goal and an assist from Oskar Sundqvist. Adam Erne contributed a goal, Dominik Kubalik and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Husso stopped 31 shots.
After the Red Wings pulled Husso with under two minutes left, they tied the game at 4-4 with 40.9 seconds remaining when Sundqvist jammed a puck past Quick.
The Red Wings opened the scoring at 4:26 of the first period on a goal by Erne, who skated in on a two-on-one and fired a shot that went above the stick of Quick, caromed off the post and went in.
The Kings answered just 19 seconds later. Vilardi fired an innocent-looking wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that deflected off Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider and went past Husso to tie the game at 1-1.
Los Angeles then took a 2-1 lead with 5:20 left in the first. Kempe took a cross-ice pass in the right faceoff circle from Fiala and sent a wrist shot inside the far post.
Detroit tied the game at 9:15 of the second on a goal by Perron, who took a cross-ice pass in the left faceoff circle from Kubalik and quickly shot the puck past Quick to make it 2-2.
Los Angeles responded just after a power play ended, taking a 3-2 lead with 3:42 left in the second. Moore skated into the zone along the boards and fed a backhanded pass toward the net to Danault, who buried the chance past Husso.
Detroit tied the game again at 3-3 with 8:46 remaining in the game on a power play when Perron fired a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that went underneath the crossbar.
Los Angeles regained the lead at 4-3 with 6:44 to go when Kopitar poked home a loose puck in the crease behind Husso.
