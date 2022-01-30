Sorry, an error occurred.
The Los Angeles Kings placed defenseman Mikey Anderson on injured reserve Sunday.
The move is retroactive to Saturday, when Anderson sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss in Philadelphia.
Anderson, 22, has two goals and three assists in 44 games this season. He ranks third among L.A. defensemen with 19:56 in average ice time.
He won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star weekend. The Kings' first game after the break is at home on Feb. 15 against the Edmonton Oilers.
Anderson, of Sweden, has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 104 games with the Kings since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2017.
Also Sunday, Los Angeles placed defenseman Matt Roy in COVID-19 protocol. The 26-year-old has played in all 45 games this season, tallying 13 assists.
The Kings recalled defenseman Jacob Moverare from the taxi squad.
--Field Level Media
