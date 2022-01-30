The Los Angeles Kings placed defenseman Mikey Anderson on injured reserve Sunday.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, when Anderson sustained an upper-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss in Philadelphia.

Anderson, 22, has two goals and three assists in 44 games this season. He ranks third among L.A. defensemen with 19:56 in average ice time.

He won't be eligible to return until after the All-Star weekend. The Kings' first game after the break is at home on Feb. 15 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Anderson, of Sweden, has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 104 games with the Kings since they drafted him in the fourth round in 2017.

Also Sunday, Los Angeles placed defenseman Matt Roy in COVID-19 protocol. The 26-year-old has played in all 45 games this season, tallying 13 assists.

The Kings recalled defenseman Jacob Moverare from the taxi squad.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.