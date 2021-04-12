The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Alex Iafallo to a four-year, $16 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Iafallo, 27, has recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games this season. He ranks tied for third on the Kings in points and second among forwards in average ice time (20:09).

Iafallo is in the final season of a two-year, $4.85 million deal and would have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Iafallo has 126 points (52 goals, 74 assists) in 266 career games since joining the Kings as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

