The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Alex Iafallo to a four-year, $16 million contract extension, the team announced Monday.
Iafallo, 27, has recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 39 games this season. He ranks tied for third on the Kings in points and second among forwards in average ice time (20:09).
Iafallo is in the final season of a two-year, $4.85 million deal and would have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Iafallo has 126 points (52 goals, 74 assists) in 266 career games since joining the Kings as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.