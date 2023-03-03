The Los Angeles Kings acquired Zack MacEwen from the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday in exchange for fellow forward Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
MacEwen, 26, has recorded nine points (four goals, five assists) in 46 games this season. He had just been activated off injured reserve on Thursday.
MacEwen has totaled 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 176 career games with the Vancouver Canucks and Flyers.
Lemieux, 26, has notched three assists in 27 games this season.
The son of former NHL player Claude Lemieux, he has 63 points (31 goals, 32 assists) in 257 career games with the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, and Kings.
--Field Level Media
