King Fury was scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby after running a fever on Friday.
"King Fury spiked a 104-degree fever this afternoon after he galloped this morning," trainer Kenny McPeek said in a statement released by Churchill Downs racetrack. "... I feel gutted for all of the people that worked to get him ready for this race. Unfortunately he's not 100 percent. ... We'll regroup and point to another race."
The four horses who were on the outside of King Fury's post position (No. 16) will move in one spot in the starting gate, although the program numbers will remain the same.
King Fury is a son of Curlin, winner of the 2007 Preakness and Breeder's Cup Classic and the 2008 Dubai World Cup.
His owners are Fern Circle Stables, Three Chimneys Farm and Magdalena Racing.
King Fury won the Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on April 10, ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.