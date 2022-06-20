Top Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko is signing with the Vancouver Canucks, his agent confirmed Monday.

The 26-year-old forward announced the move on Instagram with a photo of himself in a Canucks sweater.

Agent Dan Milstein of Gold Star confirmed it on Twitter. "Contract details to be worked out soon," he wrote.

Kuzmenko also met with the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators, Sportsnet reported.

He set career highs with 20 goals and 33 assists in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season in the Kontinental Hockey League. He added seven goals and seven assists in 16 playoff games.

The earliest official date Kuzmenko can sign with Vancouver is July 13.

--Field Level Media

