Five-star prospect Keyonte George, the No. 1-rated shooting guard in the Class of 2022, announced Sunday he was committing to reigning national champion Baylor.

A 6-foot-4 recruit from Texas, George chose the Bears over Kansas, Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

After last week's reclassifications of both Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren to the 2021 class, George moved up to the No. 2 overall prospect in 2022 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He posted a season average of 24.8 points over 24 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

"The reason for me picking Baylor was that it just felt like home," George told 247Sports. "The way they are so locked into the game of basketball stood out even more. The coaching staff really cares to develop their guys to reach the goal they want to reach and that really stood out."

Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in April to win the program's first NCAA national title.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.