Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kevin Shattenkirk tallied a goal and an assist and scored the winning goal in the shootout to lift the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.
Troy Terry, Cam Fowler and Isac Lundestrom also scored and John Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks, who had lost four of five.
Alex Iafallo scored two goals, Adrian Kempe and Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings, who are 1-3-3 in their past seven games following a seven-game winning streak.
The Kings scored two goals 26 seconds apart late in the third period to tie the score 4-4.
Iafallo tipped in a shot to make it 4-3 at 15:08, and Brown scored off a rebound from in close to tie it.
The Ducks had scored three straight goals to build a 4-1 lead earlier in the third.
Shattenkirk stole the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a wrist shot from just inside the blue line for a 2-1 lead at 17:53 of the second period.
Fowler scored on a wrist shot during a power play to make it 3-1 at 2:27 of the third.
Anaheim scored 29 seconds later. Lundestrom drove in on Quick, who made the save, but the puck was knocked in the net by his own defensemen to make it 4-1.
Kempe scored off a deflection from the slot to cut the deficit to 4-2 at 7:56.
Gibson made 18 saves in the scoreless first period.
Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead when he scored on a wrist shot from the edge of the slot at 10:43 of the second period.
The Kings tied it 1-1 at 13:29 of the second when Iafallo's shot from in close went off the skate of Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale and into his own net.
Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf limped to the locker room midway through the first period following a collision along the boards and did not return.
Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty returned after missing the past 16 games with a knee injury.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.