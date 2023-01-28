Kevin Obanor scored 22 points and visiting Texas Tech ended an eight-game losing streak by defeating LSU 76-68 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.
Kerwin Walton scored 17 points and De'Vion Harmon added 14 points and eight assists for the Red Raiders (11-10).
Adam Miller scored 20 points, KJ Williams collected 14 points and nine rebounds and Derek Fountain added 10 to lead the Tigers (12-9). LSU has lost eight in a row.
Hayes and Fountain made consecutive jumpers to start the second-half scoring and pull LSU within four points.
Obanor made a free throw for Texas Tech's first point, but the Tigers got within two before Harmon's 3-pointer gave the Red Raiders a 45-40 lead.
Williams converted a three-point play and Miller added a 3-pointer before Walton made consecutive 3-pointers to give Texas Tech a 51-46 lead.
LSU scored the next 10 points but Obanor followed with three consecutive layups, giving the Red Raiders a 57-56 lead.
That was the first of three lead changes before Harmon's layup ended a 12-2 run that gave Texas Tech's a 69-60 lead with 3:40 left. The Tigers made one field goal in the final 8:58.
Obanor scored the Red Raiders' first eight points and Texas Tech used a 9-0 run to open a 17-10 lead.
Trae Hannibal's layup ended the run, but the Red Raiders scored the next five points to take a 22-12 lead.
Hayes answered with a 3-pointer, but Obanor's two free throws gave Texas Tech its biggest lead, 26-15 midway through the half.
Miller made his fourth straight 3-pointer, but moments later went to the bench after committing his third foul.
Walton made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Red Raiders a 10-point lead before Williams' layup helped the Tigers trim the lead to 41-33 at halftime.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.