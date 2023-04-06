Kevin Na was forced to withdraw from the Masters Tournament after nine holes on Thursday due to an illness.
Na, a member of the LIV Golf League, shot a 4-over 40 before retiring in the first round at Augusta, Ga. He carded a double-bogey 6 on the first hole.
Na, 39, went off in the first group with 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir, who was set to finish the round as a single player.
The appearance was Na's 12th at the Masters. He had a top-15 finish in each of his past three Masters.
--Field Level Media
