Kevin Hayes scored two goals in the second period to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday afternoon.
Joel Farabee and Travis Konecny each added two assists and Carter Hart made 26 saves for the Flyers, who defeated the Islanders for the first time in four games this season.
Philadelphia played its second straight game without captain Claude Giroux, who was traded to the Florida Panthers on Saturday. He sat out the Flyers' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday.
Casey Cizikas scored the lone goal and Ilya Sorokin turned aside 35 shots for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.
The Islanders went ahead 1-0 at 12:50 of the first period after Cizikas blasted a slap shot from the point that ricocheted off Philadelphia's Patrick Brown and past Hart.
The Flyers nearly equalized at 18:33 when Zack MacEwen pounced on a loose puck in front. But the point-blank shot was set aside with a nifty pad save by Sorokin.
Hayes took advantage of a turnover in the Islanders' own zone and scored Philadelphia's first goal to tie the game at 4:22 of the second period.
Josh Bailey had a solid scoring chance for the Islanders when he redirected a shot on goal at 6:32.
Hayes notched his second goal, this time at 14:55 on the power play, for a 2-1 Flyers advantage. Farabee sent the pass to Hayes while falling to the ice.
After killing off a power play, the Islanders began buzzing offensively with several stellar opportunities early in the third. Oliver Wahlstrom fired a shot at 6:15 which was turned aside by Hart.
Konecny ripped a shot at 16:53 which landed in Sorokin's sweater, just under his face mask.
Sorokin was pulled for an extra skater at 18:01 and Konecny nearly connected on an empty-net goal from the length of the ice.
New York ultimately couldn't capitalize despite controlling the puck for the most part in the offensive zone in the final minute.
--Field Level Media
