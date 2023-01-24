Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.
Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings.
Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley made 28 saves.
James van Riemsdyk had one goal and one assist for the Flyers, who dropped their third home game in a row.
Wade Allison and Rasmus Ristolainen contributed one goal apiece.
Ivan Provorov chipped in with two assists.
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 34 shots.
The Flyers went ahead 1-0 at 5:50 of the first period when van Riemsdyk received a crisp pass from Owen Tippett and sent the puck past Copley.
The Kings soon earned a power play and scored four seconds in at 9:21 when Kopitar connected after Los Angeles had won a faceoff.
It didn't take long for the Flyers to regain a 2-1 advantage as Allison skated in and scored on the second chance at 10:27.
Kopitar's second goal, this one at 11:40, came when he capitalized on a pass from behind the goal from Quinton Byfield to equalize at 2-2. It was Kopitar's third multi-goal game of the season.
Tony DeAngelo was open in front at 9:10 of the second, but his shot was denied by Copley.
The Flyers stayed aggressive, and Ristolainen scored on the backhand at 10:37 for a 3-2 lead.
Alex Iafallo fired a shot on goal at 15:25, but Hart cut off the angle for the save.
The Kings then tied the game at 3 when Fagemo took advantage of a Flyers turnover by DeAngelo and ripped a wrist shot into the net at 18:36.
The game became quite chippy at 8:16 of the third as a number of players on both teams became entangled after a couple of scoring chances by the Kings.
The Flyers had scoring opportunities by Allison and Scott Laughton in the final minute of regulation but couldn't convert.
--Field Level Media
