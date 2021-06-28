NBA: Playoffs-Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks

Two-time gold medalist Kevin Durant anchors the 12-member U.S. men's basketball team announced Monday for next month's Tokyo Olympics.

The Brooklyn Nets forward is joined by Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Bucks) and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The USA coaching staff is led by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. His assistants are Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Villanova coach Jay Wright and former NBA head coach Lloyd Pierce. Jerry Colangelo is the managing director of the team.

Team USA will begin training camp July 6 in Las Vegas. The United States opens play in the Tokyo Olympics on July 25 against France.

Durant, 32, was a member of the U.S. squads that captured gold in London (2012) and Rio de Janeiro (2016).

