Brazilian Ketlen Vieira stunned former champion Holly Holm in a controversial split decision in their women's bantamweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.

The cards went 48-47 across the board, two for Vieira and one for Holm.

However, Holm landed more strikes (188-122) and significant strikes (96-85), and was credited with 10:04 in control time. Holm also scored a knockdown with a sidekick in the fourth round.

"I felt (Vieira) had Round 2, but at the end of the fight, I truly felt in my heart that I had won the fight," Holm said afterward. "So, I'm disappointed. ... I really don't give her three rounds."

Vieira nearly submitted Holm with a standing rear-naked choke in the second round.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In