Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Elite wheelchair racers are shown at the start line of the New York City Marathon, on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Molly Seidel and Annie Frisbee lead the race in Manhattan, before entering the Bronx during the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Molly Seidel of USA acknowledges the crowd prior to the start of the women's pro division at the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Mohamed El Aaraby of Morocco leads the field of runners through the streets of Brooklyn during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia leads a pack of runners in the men's pro division during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Athletes in the Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division take off from the start line during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Athletes in the Women’s Professional Wheelchair Division take off from the start line during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Athletes in the Men’s Professional Wheelchair Division head across the Verrazano Bridge during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia and Viola Cheptoo, also of Kenya are shown in Central Park. Jepchirchir ended up in first place with a time of 2:22:39 followed by Cheptoo and Yeshaneh came in third. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Peres Jepchirchir ,of Kenya, who ended up winning the race is shown on the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, just past the 15 mile mark of the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia and Viola Cheptoo, also of Kenya are shown in upper Manhattan. Jepchirchir ended up in first place with a time of 2:22:39 followed by Cheptoo and Yeshaneh came in third. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; A member of the New York City Police Department gets help from a fellow officer after finishing the New York City Marathon on her 26th birthday. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Albert Korir of Kenya heads down 5th Avenue in Manhattan while leading the field of men during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Albert Korir of Kenya has the lead as he runs through the streets of Manhattan during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates after winning the women's race at the New York City Marathon. She finished with a time of 2 hours 22 minutes 39 seconds. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Albert Korir of Kenya, center, winner of the New York City Marathon, takes a victory lap with second place finisher Mohamed Reda El Aaraby of Morocco, left, and third place finisher Eyob Faniel of Italy after they completed the race. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; New York City Marathon winner Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya, center, second place winner Viola Cheptoo, also of Kenya, left, and third place finisher Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia holds their national flags after completing the women's race. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Samantha Good, of New Jersey, crosses the New York City Marathon finish line in the hand cycle division with a time of 2:55:21. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Albert Korir, of Kenya, leaps as he gets ready to break to tape at the New York City Marathon. Korir won with a time of 2:08:22. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Peres Jepchirchir, of Kenya, Ababel Yeshaneh of Ethiopia and Viola Cheptoo, also of Kenya race with less than 2 miles to go at the New York City Marathon. Jepchirchir ended up in first place with a time of 2:22:39 followed by Cheptoo and Yeshaneh came in third. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Molly Siedel came in fourth place but was the first American and with a time of 2:24:42 she is the fastest American woman ever to run the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Second place finisher Mohamed Reda El Aaraby of Morocco takes a selfie with winner Albert Korir of Kenya, and third place finisher Eyob Faniel of Italy at the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Albert Korir of Kenya leaps across the finish line as he wins the men's race at the New York City Marathon Nov 7, 2021. He finished with a time of 2 hours 8 minutes 22 seconds. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marcel Hug of Switzerland, center, David Weir of the United Kingdom, right, and Daniel Romanchuk of the United States, left, finished the men's wheelchair race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places respectively at the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Madison de Rozario of Australia, center, Tatyana McFadden of the Unites States, left, and of Manuela Schar, of Switzerland, right, finished the women's wheelchair race in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places respectively at the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Madison de Rozario of Australia crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair race at the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Madison de Rozario of Australia were the winners of the men's and women's wheelchair race at the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Seth Harrison-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Molly Seidel (green top) was among only 12 runners in the lead pack at the 7 mile mark when they passed at 39:23. Sunday, November 7, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Police vehicles are shown at the Start Village of the New York City Marathon, on the Staten Island side of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Sunday, November 7, 2021 Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Runners wear whatever will keep them warm at the Start Village of the New York City Marathon. Sunday, November 7, 2021 Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Some of the first runners file into the Start Village of the New York City Marathon as they walk by a wall of portable toilets. Sunday, November 7, 2021 Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Albert Korir, of Kenya, celebrates after winning the New York City Marathon with a time of 2:08:22. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Annie Frisbee and Molly Seidel turn a corner in Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Thijs Nijhuis of Denmark takes an early lead at the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Runners in the men's pro division prepare for the start at the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Athletes in the women's pro division face the flag during the anthem prior to the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Runners in the men's pro division run through the streets of Brooklyn during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Athletes in the Handcycle Division take off from the start line during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Runners in the men's pro division are escorted across the Verrazano Bridge during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Runners in the men's pro division run through the streets of Brooklyn during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Runners in the men's pro division compete during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Athletes in the Handcycle Division take off from the start line during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Albert Korir of Kenya leads the field during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya awaits the start of the women's pro division at the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Albert Korir of Kenya leads the field during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Elkanah Kibet of USA (middle) competes during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Eyob Faniel of Italy competes during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Spectators look on during the 2021 New York City marathon. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports