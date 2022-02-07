Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday that five-star recruit Shaedon Sharpe won't play this season.
The 18-year-old freshman, ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2022 by the 247Sports composite, enrolled early with the Wildcats in January.
"After talking with Shaedon and his parents, we want to end all of the speculation by again saying that he will not play for us this season," Calipari posted on Twitter.
"He is committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season."
Sharpe, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz., chose Kentucky over Kansas, Arizona, Oklahoma State and the NBA G League.
A native of Canada, Sharpe averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in the Nike EYBL circuit last summer.
Sharpe turns 19 on May 30 and will be one NBA season removed from his high school graduation, making him eligible to apply for the 2022 NBA Draft.
The fifth-ranked Wildcats (19-4, 8-2 SEC) next play Tuesday night at South Carolina.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.