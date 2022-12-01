Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal.
Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he's unsure if he'll play in Kentucky's bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.
"I'll make an official announcement once I feel it's necessary and appropriate," Levis said. "But I do believe after this year I'll be declaring."
Levis has one year of eligibility remaining. However, he's a sure-fire first-round pick with expectations of being selected in the top five in next year's draft.
The 6-foot-3 Levis threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this past season. He battled turf toe and missed a game. He threw for 2,827 yards and 24 TDs in 2021.
Smoke will enter the portal as a graduate transfer, ESPN reported Thursday.
He's rushed for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns in five seasons at Kentucky. He rushed for 277 yards and a score behind starter Chris Rodriguez Jr. this past season.
