Kentucky has reached an agreement in principle with Mark Stoops that will keep the head coach with the Wildcats through June 2028.
The extension comes with amended terms, per the school's release.
Stoops is 58-53 in nine years, including a 9-3 mark this season heading into Kentucky's bowl game.
"I'm excited to continue to build this program to national prominence," Stoops said in a statement. "We're on our way and I'm more confident in Kentucky football than I've ever been."
The deal continues guaranteed extensions of one year for any season Stoops gets seven wins and two years for any season with 10.
Stoops has led the Wildcats to five consecutive bowl games, winning the past three.
--Field Level Media
