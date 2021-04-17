Kentucky linebacker D'Eryk Jackson likely will miss the season with a lower leg injury, coach Mark Stoops said Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 245-pound Jackson sustained the non-contact injury on April 10 during warmups before the Wildcats' scrimmage.

"Very disappointed in that because he was doing a really good job," Stoops said. "We've got a variety of guys, we've got some newcomers coming in. We'll continue to figure that out and see where that goes. We have players here on campus that will step up. Next-man-up mentality like we always do, but I'm disappointed for D'Eryk because he was having a really good spring."

Jackson was expected to be the starter at middle linebacker this fall, replacing projected first-round NFL draft pick Jamin Davis.

In nine games last season as a freshman, Jackson made four tackles and had an interception.

Without Jackson, Stoops could turn to Michigan State transfer Luke Fulton or to four-star signee Trevin Wallace, a Georgia native ranked as the No. 9 overall inside linebacker in the Class of 2021 by the 247Sports composite.

