Kentucky became the latest state to legalize sports betting, with Gov. Andy Beshear signing a bill Friday that was approved by the state senate one day earlier.
Kentucky expects to bring in $23 million in revenue during the first year of sports wagering, although neighboring Tennessee reaped $68 million in revenue last year, according to SCB Americas.
Tennessee has a 20-percent tax on sports wagering, while Kentucky will have a 9.75-percent tax.
The bill passed by a 25-12 vote Thursday and is expected to go into effect by June when the racing commission will have six months to draw up regulations.
There will be 27 online sports wagering licenses in the state, with Kentucky's nine horse racing tracks likely to apply to have sportsbooks at their venues.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Rain showers this evening with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late. High 77F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.