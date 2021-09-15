Small forward Chris Livingston committed to the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, making him the third five-star in the Class of 2022 to pledge to John Calipari's program.
Livingston picked the Wildcats over Georgetown and mid-major Tennessee State.
Livingston is the No. 6 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe and point guard Skyy Clark, also five-stars, previously committed to Kentucky.
Sharpe recently became the consensus No. 1 prospect in the class after the reclassifications of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren to 2021 forced recruiting outlets to re-evaluate.
A native of Akron, Ohio, Livingston is playing his senior season of high school at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. He's listed at 6-feet-6 and 200 pounds.
Kentucky missed the NCAA Tournament last spring for the second time in Calipari's decorated tenure. Known for recruiting high-level talent to the programs he coaches, Calipari led Kentucky to the 2012 national title but last reached the Final Four in 2015.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.