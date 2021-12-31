Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers head coach and former Kentucky Wildcats head coach Tubby Smith has his jersey retired before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers head coach Tubby Smith stands for the playing of the national anthem before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers head coach and former Kentucky Wildcats head coach Tubby Smith greets Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari after the game at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari watches game action during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) goes to the basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) shoots the ball during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) goes to the basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) goes to the basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) makes a three point basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates a three point basket scored by a teammate during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) moves to the basket against High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates a dunk during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) shoots over High Point Panthers forward Emmanuel Izunabor (10) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) shoots a three point basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) and guard Kellan Grady (31) run down the court after scoring during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates a three point basket during the second half High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball during the second half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers guard Bryant Randleman (5) brings the ball up the court during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) reacts during the first half against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) goes to the basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) exits the court at halftime of the game against the High Point Panthers at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers forward Rob Peterson III (22) moves to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers forward Alex Holt (4) goes to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forward Lance Ware (55) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers forward Alex Holt (4) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers guard Jaden House (2) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; High Point Panthers guard John-Michael Wright (1) controls the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Kellan Grady scored 23 points as No. 18 Kentucky won its fourth straight game, topping visiting High Point 92-48 in Lexington, Ky., on Friday afternoon.
Grady was one of four Wildcats (11-2) to score in double digits. TyTy Washington Jr. finished with 15 points and a game-high nine assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe added 15 points and a game-high-tying eight rebounds. Davion Mintz scored 10 points in 15 minutes of play off the bench.
After High Point (6-8) tied the game at 14 at the 12:47 mark in the first half, Kentucky embarked on a 29-11 run to create some separation with the Panthers to close the half at 43-25.. The Wildcats made 12 of 19 shots during that stretch.
During the second half, Kentucky went on a 29-10 run to take a 33-point lead. Grady notched 15 of his points during that stretch, making 5 of 6 shots from behind the arc. In all, Grady made 8 of his 12 shot attempts -- 7 of 10 of them from 3-point range. It's the second time in the past three games that Grady has scored 23 points.
High Point was led by John-Michael Wright, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Zach Austin also had 12 points and six boards for the Panthers, which lost their second straight game to a Top 25-ranked opponent.
The pregame ceremonies included some pomp and circumstance, as the Wildcats honored High Point coach Tubby Smith with a jersey retirement. Smith coached Kentucky to a national championship in 1998 and guided the Wildcats to 10 NCAA tournaments during his tenure, which ended in 2007. Smith is now one of four coaches to have his name in the rafters of Rupp Arena.
Smith's Panthers will look to bounce back on Wednesday as High Point begins Big South play by hosting Winthrop. Kentucky travels to LSU on Tuesday.
