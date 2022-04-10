Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts with manager David Bell (25) (right hand up) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after a play during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) signs autographs for fans prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The patch on the sleeve of Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) shown in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) (right) reacts with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) (right) reacts with outfielder Guillermo Heredia (38) after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) (right) reacts with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) reaches to catch a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Adam Duvall (14) (not shown) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) on the mound during a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) shown on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) in the dugout against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) (left) removes relief pitcher Collin McHugh (32) (second from left) from the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren (77) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Art Warren (77) reacts after recording the final out against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) and center fielder Jake Fraley (27) react after defeating the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) dives back to first base ahead of a tag by Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) tries to turn a double play over Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) scores a run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) throws out Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) (not shown) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Hunter Greene was strong in his major-league debut Sunday, and battery mate Tyler Stephenson homered in his hometown as the visiting Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 to earn a split of their four-game weekend series.
One of the most heralded pitching prospects in baseball, Greene topped 100 mph on 20 of his 92 pitches over five innings.
The 22-year-old Greene (1-0) held the defending World Series champions hitless in his first three innings before finishing the day with seven strikeouts and two walks, allowing four hits and three runs. Luis Cessa, Tony Santillan and Art Warren combined for four scoreless innings of relief, with Warren throwing a scoreless ninth for his first career save.
Atlanta's Ian Anderson (0-1) labored in his first outing of the season, allowing five runs on three hits while matching a career high with five walks. Matt Olson homered and had another three-hit day, giving him eight hits in his first four games with the Braves.
After stranding three runners over the first two innings, the Reds finally took advantage of Anderson's wildness and lack of command in the third.
Jonathan India worked a leadoff walk and scored from first on a Tyler Naquin double to right. Following a groundout from Tommy Pham, Joey Votto walked. Nick Senzel grounded to short, but instead of an inning-ending double play, Senzel hustled hard down the line, just beating the relay to first to score Naquin.
Colin Moran, making his first start at third base, singled home Votto, knocking Anderson from the game.
Following a wild pitch from reliever Sean Newcomb, Kyle Farmer then singled home two runs for a 5-0 Reds lead.
Greene struck out six through the three no-hit innings before the Braves got to the rookie in the fourth. Olson drilled a 101-mph fastball to right for a single. That was followed by a deep drive to center by Austin Riley that was misjudged by Senzel on the warning track.
The double put runners at second and third with none out. Greene minimized the damage, allowing only a sacrifice fly from Marcell Ozuna. He was aided by Votto's diving grab of a line drive from Alex Dickerson to end the inning.
Stephenson homered to left field in the fifth to push the Cincinnati lead back to five at 6-1.
The Braves added a pair of solo homers from Travis d'Arnaud and Olson off Greene in the fifth before Cessa took over to start the sixth.
