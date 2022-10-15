Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in double overtime to give No. 13 TCU a 43-40 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.
Miller rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and Max Duggan went 23-for-40 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns for TCU (6-0, 3-0 Big 12).
Spencer Sanders completed 16 of 36 passes for 245 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1).
On the first possession of overtime, Duggan hit Quentin Johnston for a 25-yard touchdown pass that gave TCU a 37-30 lead.
Oklahoma State answered, tying the game at 37-37 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Dominic Richardson, which came after Sanders hit Brayden Johnson for a 23-yard gain on fourth-and-9.
The Cowboys took a 40-37 lead on the first possession of the second overtime on a 52-yard field goal by Tanner Brown.
Trailing 30-16 in the fourth quarter, TCU closed to within 30-23 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Miller with 9:22 remaining in the game.
TCU later drove 94 yards in eight plays and tied the game at 30-30 with 1:57 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Jared Wiley.
Oklahoma State got off to a terrific start, taking a 14-0 lead following touchdown runs of 29 and 8 yards by Sanders in the first quarter.
TCU answered, cutting Oklahoma State's lead to 14-7 with 1:40 remaining in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Duggan.
Following a 35-yard field by Brown with 13:32 left in the second quarter that gave Oklahoma State a 17-7 lead, the Cowboys went up 24-7 with 10:04 remaining in the second on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to John Paul Richardson.
The Horned Frogs made it 24-13 at halftime after consecutive field goals by Griffin Kell.
