The Minnesota Vikings came to terms with rookie third-round pick Kellen Mond. Per the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the deal is worth a reported $5.223 million over three years.
The No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Mond brings a wealth of experience from his time at Texas A&M to the table. A four-year starter, Mond saw his touchdown-to-interception ration spike dramatically in 2020, from a 2:1 ratio up to 6:1.
He threw for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games in 2020, leading the Aggies to a 9-1 finish. He participated in the Senior Bowl, earning MVP honors.
Mond joins returnees Jake Browning and Nate Stanley as backup options to starter Kirk Cousins. Browning has bounced on and off the roster over his two years, while Stanley was a 2020 seventh-round pick.
Cousins is coming off a 2020 that saw him throw for 4,265 yards with 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
