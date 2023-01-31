Oct 4, 2022; Henderson, NV, USA; NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson (0) reacts after scoring a layup during the second quarter against the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at The Dollar Loan Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA revealed Tuesday the 28 players who will compete in the Rising Stars Challenge, now being sponsored by Jordan Brand, on Feb. 17 as part of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.
Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey were among 11 rookies the NBA named to the game. The player pool also includes 10 second-year players and seven players from the NBA G League.
Following last year's format change, four honorary coaches will draft teams of seven players for a four-team tournament. Retired NBA stars Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Jason Terry will serve as the coaches.
The G League was incorporated into the game for the first time last season, with four members of G League Ignite getting invited. This season, in addition to four Ignite prospects who are preparing for future NBA drafts -- including Scoot Henderson -- the NBA also chose Kenneth Lofton Jr. of the Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies), Mac McClung of the Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia 76ers) and Scotty Pippen Jr. of the South Bay Lakers (Los Angeles Lakers).
McClung, a 6-foot-2 guard, will also become the first G League player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.
