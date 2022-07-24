Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-3 and drove in the winning run with a single in the eighth inning as the Washington Nationals rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.
With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the eighth, Lane Thomas led off with a double to left-center off All-Star reliever Joe Mantiply (1-3). Luis Garcia then sacrificed Thomas to third and Ruiz followed with a single to right to give Washington its only lead of the game.
Ruiz also had a walk and scored a run, and Yadiel Hernandez had two hits and a run for Washington, which won for just the third time in its last 20 games and also avoided its first-ever series sweep at Chase Field.
Carl Edwards Jr. (3-3) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, while Kyle Finnegan recorded the final five outs without allowing a hit, including a bases-loaded double play grounder in the eighth, to notch his second save.
Josh Rojas went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, David Peralta had two hits and a walk and Daulton Varsho went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI for Arizona, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.
The D-backs parlayed three singles and a walk into a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Washington starter Erick Fedde thanks to a sacrifice fly from Ketel Marte and an RBI single by Varsho.
Washington cut it to 2-1 in the fourth against Arizona starter Corbin Martin when Ruiz doubled into the gap in right-center and scored on a single by Ehire Adrianza.
The Diamondbacks extended their lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Varsho led off with a walk, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Ruiz before scoring on a single by Rojas.
The Nationals halved the edge in the sixth when Hernandez led off with a single and scored on an infield single by Ruiz with a throwing error by Rojas. Washington tied it an inning later when Cesar Hernandez walked and scored on a double into the right-field corner by Josh Bell.
