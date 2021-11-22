Sorry, an error occurred.
Keegan Murray led all scorers with 29 points to lead Iowa to an easy 109-61 home win over Western Michigan on Monday.
Murray, who came in averaging 25.5 points per game, went 10-for-14 from the field and 7-for-9 from the foul line in continuing his early season scoring tear for Iowa (5-0).
Iowa had three bench players score in double figures -- Payton Sandfort (19 points), Tony Perkins (15) and Kris Murray (12).
The Hawkeyes shot 52.8% from the field overall, 46.2% from 3-point range and went 21 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Lamar Norman, Jr. scored 19 points and Mack Smith added 12 points in defeat for Western Michigan (1-3), which has lost three straight.
The Broncos shot just 6-for-26 from 3-point range and committed 24 turnovers.
Iowa started to take control of the game midway through the first half, going on a 10-2 run to take a 20-8 lead with 10:25 remaining until halftime.
The Hawkeyes went on another big run, this time a 13-0 surge to take a 36-13 lead with 5:14 remaining in the first half.
Iowa then scored the last six points of the first half to take a 49-20 lead at halftime.
The second half was more of the same, with Iowa extending its lead to 64-32 with 14:07 left.
The Hawkeyes then went on a 9-0 run to take a 73-32 lead with 12:31 remaining.
Iowa then built its lead to 45 at 85-40 with 8:49 left and to 50 at 96-46 with 5:38 remaining.
Iowa reached the 100-mark plateau on a basket by Riley Mulvey with 4:34 left.
It was the third time this season Iowa has scored at least 106 points in a game.
--Field Level Media
