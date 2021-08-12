After declining a $36 million player option earlier this month, forward Kawhi Leonard officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.
The team did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Yahoo Sports and The Athletic reported Leonard signed a four-year contract. According to The Athletic, the new contract is worth $176.3 million.
Leonard underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL in his right knee on July 13, and there is no timetable for his return.
A Southern California native, Leonard first joined the Clippers in 2019 after a high-stakes free agency period. He and star teammate Paul George have yet to bring the Clippers to the NBA Finals.
In 2020-21, Los Angeles reached the Western Conference finals but lost in six games to the Phoenix Suns. Leonard missed the entire series with his knee injury.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP (2014, 2019) and two-time Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016) averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest last season. He was named to the All-NBA First Team for the third time of his career.
--Field Level Media
